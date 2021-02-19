A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
Supreme Court ruling | Uber drivers must be classified as workers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Uber drivers must be classified as workers

The UK’s Supreme Court has ruled that Uber must classify its drivers as workers rather than self-employed.

Following a lengthy legal battle, the ruling could mean that thousands of Uber drivers are set to be entitled to holiday pay and minimum wage.

