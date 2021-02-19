Jobseeker's CV error goes VIRAL

When creating a CV, it is possible that some jobseekers may use a template to help guide them through the process.
Yet, one jobseeker has been left feeling mortified after she discovered a very embarrassing mistake on her job application that could have scuppered her job prospects – the Sun reported.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- News and feature articles from across all our websites.
- Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.