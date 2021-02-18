Millionaire reality TV star furloughed employee

Several high-profile celebrities have come under fire for choosing to furlough staff, despite their own personal fortunes. In April 2020 Victoria Beckham was branded a “total disgrace” for making the decision to furlough staff. Elsewhere, the fashion designer Stella McCartney also found herself hitting headlines last year after she revealed she would be placing employees on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), despite having an estimated personal fortune of around £60million. Now it seems that millionaire reality TV star Charlotte Crosby has also found herself in a similar situation. Known for her time on MTV’s show Geordie Shore and for winning the twelfth series of Celebrity Big Brother, the star has now come under...

Create a FREE account to access this content. Already have an account? You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account. News and feature articles from across all our websites.

Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.

Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you. Create my free account Welcome Back Don't have an acccount yet? Business Email Password Sign in Forgot your password?