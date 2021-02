In the last few weeks, several firms have indicated a move away from in-person work post-pandemic.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine Digital Media, to share tips for the people function for long-term homeworking.

The pair share tips for maintaining positive company culture, employee engagement and wellbeing, as well as insights from experts in the field.