A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
Register for Free

'Mortifying' | Worker texts boss THIS after saying she couldn't work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Worker texts boss THIS after saying she couldn't work

With remote working still largely in place across the UK, the recent bout of freezing temperatures and blizzard conditions likely caused less disruption to the workforce than it would have in previous years.

Yet for one worker, the wintery weather presented the ideal excuse to take a Ferris Buller-style ‘day off’. However, unlike the plucky protagonist, a careless error caught her out – according to reports by the Daily Star.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why HR should still reward staff this Christmas
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Thank you' | Why HR should still reward staff this Christmas

Feature
4 mins read
What's missing from your wellbeing 'first aid kit'?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee support | What's missing from your wellbeing 'first aid kit'?

Insight
4 mins read
A New Kind of HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Virtual Event | A New Kind of HR

Magazine
2 mins read
Boozy way one firm boosted remote staff connections
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Virtual beer garden' | Boozy way one firm boosted remote staff connections

News
3 mins read
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence