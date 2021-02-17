How 1.7m extra people could impact HR

A new data-driven model, based on coronavirus outcomes following the first wave, has found that around 1.7million people will soon be told to shield.
The data has discovered hundreds of thousands of people with a combination of conditions meaning they are at a higher risk than first thought, reported ITV News.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- News and feature articles from across all our websites.
- Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.