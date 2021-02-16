LADbible Group staff gifted 'Pancake Box'

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on employees. Previous data from the CIPD revealed that 61% of workers felt that the pandemic was having an adverse effect on their mental health, while 2020 ONS research found that 30% had experienced feelings of loneliness following the UK’s mandatory lockdown.

As a result, many HR leaders have taken to creating initiatives to attempt to build bonds between remote workers and boost staff engagement and wellbeing. One such company is the LADBible Group, which took the opportunity to celebrate Pancake Day by sending out a branded ‘Pancake Box’ to every employee.