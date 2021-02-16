Plucky firm starts homeschooling OWN workers' kids

With many working parents juggling jobs, parenting and homeschooling in lockdown, the firm Guidant Global has introduced an education programme to support its staff members and their children.
The Impellam Superstars homeschooling scheme, sees staff across the entire Impellam Group – which includes Guidant Global – offer their time to help teach the kids of their peers every week, giving working parents a welcome break.
