A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
Register for Free

Disney quizzes & PE | Plucky firm starts homeschooling OWN workers' kids

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Plucky firm starts homeschooling OWN workers' kids

With many working parents juggling jobs, parenting and homeschooling in lockdown, the firm Guidant Global has introduced an education programme to support its staff members and their children.

The Impellam Superstars homeschooling scheme, sees staff across the entire Impellam Group – which includes Guidant Global – offer their time to help teach the kids of their peers every week, giving working parents a welcome break.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why HR should still reward staff this Christmas
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Thank you' | Why HR should still reward staff this Christmas

Feature
4 mins read
What's missing from your wellbeing 'first aid kit'?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee support | What's missing from your wellbeing 'first aid kit'?

Insight
4 mins read
A New Kind of HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Virtual Event | A New Kind of HR

Magazine
2 mins read
How to use activism to engage your workforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

‘Gen Beta’ | How to use activism to engage your workforce

News
4 mins read
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence