What employee reward looks like in lockdown

How much attention during this pandemic have you given your rewards package? Regardless of the size of your company, some form of reward can be offered to your team and could benefit your employee's wellbeing. Includes:

Alternative reward packages to offer

How to make rewards more cost effective

How rewards can add a smile to an isolated worker

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on...