The HR thinking behind Spotify's 'Work From Anywhere' policy

Streaming company Spotify is the latest tech giant to move to a flexible work model following the coronavirus crisis – CNBC reported.
On Friday, the tech giant announced that it is adopting a ‘Work from Anywhere’ model, under which staff can choose whether they want to be in an office full-time, work from home full-time or a combination of both.
