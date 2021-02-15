A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
Compensation | People function salaries show growth despite COVID-19 crisis

People function salaries show growth despite COVID-19 crisis

Despite ongoing financial volatility as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the average salary for those within the field of HR has either remained at the same level or grown in 2020, according to new data released by jobs platform REED.

The analysis, which surveyed over 6.5million positions posted to the site over the last three years found that despite the economic uncertainty many companies have faced in the past 12 months, compensation for those in the field of HR was not affected and, in most cases, actually improved by a rate of 1.9%.

