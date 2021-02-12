A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
Register for Free

Remote romance | Third of single UK staff have found lockdown love at work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Third of single UK staff have found lockdown love at work

Almost one-third (29%) of single UK workers have found love at work since the first national lockdown, data has found.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, research from Instantprint revealed that the ‘workplace’ has been hailed the number one place for people to find love during lockdown.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why HR should consider eye health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Staff wellbeing | Why HR should consider eye health

Feature
4 mins read
Workforce Flexibility: the Solution for thriving HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Balancing work | Workforce Flexibility: the Solution for thriving HR

Insight
4 mins read
How do the coronavirus vaccines change HR practice?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Pandemic | How do the coronavirus vaccines change HR practice?

Long Read
16 mins read
Has 2020 shown that L&D is the most important HR function?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Integration | Has 2020 shown that L&D is the most important HR function?

Magazine
8 mins read
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence