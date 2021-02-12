Third of single UK staff have found lockdown love at work

Almost one-third (29%) of single UK workers have found love at work since the first national lockdown, data has found.
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, research from Instantprint revealed that the ‘workplace’ has been hailed the number one place for people to find love during lockdown.
