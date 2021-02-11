A new kind of HR
What is HR doing for LGBT+ History Month?

Each February marks LGBT+ History Month – a time that aims to promote equality and diversity according to the site lgbtplushistorymonth.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Jade Burke, Editor of myGrapevine, to talk about LGBT+ History Month and some of the challenges that the community has faced.

The pair talk share insights from Wickes, Sky and O2 Business about how they are celebrating LGBT+ History month, as well as comments from Stonewall about how employers can make a difference.

