A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
Register for Free

'Concerning' | LGBT+ staff experience increased levels of conflict at work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
LGBT+ staff experience increased levels of conflict at work

With this February marking LGBT+ History Month, CIPD has released a new report on the quality of LGBT+ working lives.

Dubbed Inclusion at work: Perspectives on LGBT+ working lives, it highlights how LGBT+ workers tend to face and have a more negative experience of work.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Pandemic impacting heavily on equal pay
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Equal Pay Day | Pandemic impacting heavily on equal pay

Feature
5 mins read
Five lessons we learnt from three exceptional women in leadership
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Diversity | Five lessons we learnt from three exceptional women in leadership

Insight
7 mins read
Making 2021 about diversity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Star Interview | Making 2021 about diversity

Magazine
8 mins read
Study warns that remote working could result in more prejudice
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

WFH | Study warns that remote working could result in more prejudice

News
3 mins read
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence