A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
Register for Free

Future of work | Salesforce claims '9-to-5 workday is dead'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Salesforce claims '9-to-5 workday is dead'

Software giant Salesforce is one of the latest firms in San Francisco to have announced a move away from in-person work, claiming that the "9-to-5 workday is dead” – the Guardian reported.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco-headquartered firm announced that it would permanently allow staff members to work from home. This is said to still be the case even after it becomes safe to return to a central office following the coronavirus pandemic.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why HR should consider eye health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Staff wellbeing | Why HR should consider eye health

Feature
4 mins read
Workforce Flexibility: the Solution for thriving HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Balancing work | Workforce Flexibility: the Solution for thriving HR

Insight
4 mins read
How do the coronavirus vaccines change HR practice?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Pandemic | How do the coronavirus vaccines change HR practice?

Long Read
16 mins read
Has 2020 shown that L&D is the most important HR function?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Integration | Has 2020 shown that L&D is the most important HR function?

Magazine
8 mins read
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence