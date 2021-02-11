Salesforce claims '9-to-5 workday is dead'

Software giant Salesforce is one of the latest firms in San Francisco to have announced a move away from in-person work, claiming that the "9-to-5 workday is dead” – the Guardian reported.
On Tuesday, the San Francisco-headquartered firm announced that it would permanently allow staff members to work from home. This is said to still be the case even after it becomes safe to return to a central office following the coronavirus pandemic.
