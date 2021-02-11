Could furlough be trapping UK talent?

Could some of the funds being paid out in the furlough system be better spent on training and upskilling.

Some of the jobs protected by furlough are predicted to be obsolete in a couple of years thanks to the rise of AI. This feature explores how part of the system could be amalgamated to suit better the future of work. Includes:

The sectors most under threat of AI

The various types of furloughed workers mentality

How wellbeing can be boosted by training

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on...