BBC makes director redundant in breach of own diversity rules

The BBC this week announced a series of major structural changes to the Board of its BBC News division, which included making several members of staff including Editorial Director Kamal Ahmed redundant – a move that leaves the corporation in breach of its own rules on minority ethnic representation.

The Guardian reported that the cuts, according to BBC News Director Fran Unsworth, were said to have been undertaken to streamline the Board from 11 to eight people in a move that Unsworth stated will, “deliver more value and better reflect the way BBC News will work in the future”.