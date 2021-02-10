UK boss apologises after 'stop moaning' comments to staff

Bill Michael, UK Chairman of KPMG has been forced to apologise after he reportedly told consultants to “stop moaning” during a virtual town hall meeting.
Attendees were discussing the impact that the global pandemic has had on their working lives, while also informing Michael of concerns over potential cuts to their pension contributions, pay and bonuses, one senior employee said.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- News and feature articles from across all our websites.
- Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.