TSB unveils targets that 'cover all aspects of diversity'

UK-based commercial bank TSB has confirmed new plans to drive diversity and inclusion within its business – a move it says has been taken to ‘better reflect the UK population’.
The announcement revealed that for the first time in its history, the bank is setting comprehensive goals for BAME, LGBT+, female and disability representation among its workforce to create what it calls a ‘truly inclusive workplace’.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- News and feature articles from across all our websites.
- Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.