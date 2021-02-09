A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
‘Harsh light’ | Women & young people among hardest-hit by pandemic

Women & young people among hardest-hit by pandemic

Despite rolling out several initiatives to protect jobs during the pandemic, such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), the Government has been accused of overlooking the inequalities faced by women and young people.

According to this morning’s report from the Women and Equalities select committee: Unequal impact? Coronavirus and the gendered economic impact, these schemes which were designed as a safety net overlooked, and continue to overlook, “the specific and well-understood labour market and caring inequalities faced by women”.

