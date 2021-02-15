More insights on this topic

Goal-setting support
Without frequent reminders about their goals, employees often lose sight of them — if they even had clear goals in the first place. A quality system lets you set dynamic goals that you can modify over time, as employees’ ambitions and competencies change. Plus, you’ll be able to set both short- and long-term goals, as well as objectives and key results (OKRs). Tracking employees’ progress toward key milestones will greatly boost motivation and engagement.
Instant feedback
Through real-time feedback, managers can address a problem as soon as it arises. They can also give specific feedback about ways an employee is excelling so that they’ll understand how to continue improving. Up-to-the-minute feedback helps you eliminate unnecessary meetings, allowing you to provide feedback in an unobtrusive way throughout the day. Giving frequent feedback will also promote a positive feedback culture, encouraging employees to share (and ask for) constructive feedback with one another as well.
A manager log
A great software program also gives managers a place to keep a regular log of how employees are performing, giving them a handy reference on employee progress. In this log, managers can track important events in their employees’ development so they’ll clearly remember these milestones.
Excellent customer service
Select a provider that excels in customer service as well. When questions arise, you want to be able to reach out and get an answer as quickly as possible, rather than waiting for days. Choose a provider with customer service staff who are happy to walk you through any issues you experience so you can get on with the important business of managing your employees!
Of course, a top-tier system must also protect the sensitive data of your employees and company. It should minimize the chance of any data leaks occurring, giving you peace of mind — so make sure your provider offers that security.
Choose a system with all of these features, and you’ll streamline your performance management process. Employees and HR staff alike will be delighted with the ease of monitoring their progress toward their goals!
Looking for a performance management system that meets all these criteria? Try Primalogik for free!
Find out more about Primalogik