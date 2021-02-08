A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
'Unusual' | Candidate posted fake job ad to get cover letter inspiration

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Candidate posted fake job ad to get cover letter inspiration

A jobseeker said that she previously posted a fake job advertisement online to get inspiration for her own cover letters – the Daily Mail reported.

After struggling to write a cover letter when she was younger, Nisa Tee said that she created a fake job advert on Gumtree for a barista role to find “the best cover letter”.

