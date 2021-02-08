76-year-old shows apprenticeships are ageless

At the age of 76, Bedfordshire-based ticket inspector Bob Bryce is challenging the preconceptions of career progression and development by becoming one of the UK’s oldest workplace apprentices – more than 60 years after first leaving education.

Currently a Team Leader on the Govia Thameslink Railway, Bryce recently undertook a level 3 supervisor apprenticeship – an industry-specific qualification that is the equivalent of an A-level, more than 20 years after first joining the company back in 1999.

