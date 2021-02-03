Upskilling | 66% of staff retrain to find new role in pandemic

66% of staff retrain to find new role in pandemic

Over two-thirds of workers completed online learning to gain new skills in 2020, found the latest research from job site REED. The poll of over 1,500 workers found that 66% had undertaken digital learning, with the intention of improving their job prospects.

The data also revealed a generational gap in continuous online learning. Almost three-quarters of those between the age of 16 and 34 completed courses, compared to just 57% of those over the age of 45.

