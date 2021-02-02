John Barrowman reveals past firing over sexuality

Famous for his roles in Doctor Who and Torchwood, while also currently presiding as a judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, Glasgow-born John Barrowman is a well-known figure of British TV. However, before he became famous for roles on these shows, Barrowman tried to make it in the US back in the 1990s. After securing a position in Central Park West, which was aired on the US network CBS, Barrowman revealed that he was fired for refusing to hide his sexuality. Writing in Daily Mail, he said: “Midway through the first season, I was called in by the producers. They asked me if I would not talk about being gay. “So I said to Scott (his boyfriend at the time, and now husband), ‘They want me not to talk about you anymore. They want me to lie about who I am.’ “But...
