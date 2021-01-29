What does HR need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine?

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has started with Government figures suggesting that more than seven million people in the UK have received their first dose.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine, to talk about what the vaccine means for HR. The pair talk about the importance of communication and also share insights from legal experts.

*Vaccine stats and figures correct at the time of recording