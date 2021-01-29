Season 7

NEW PODCAST | What does HR need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What does HR need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine?

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has started with Government figures suggesting that more than seven million people in the UK have received their first dose.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine, to talk about what the vaccine means for HR. The pair talk about the importance of communication and also share insights from legal experts.

*Vaccine stats and figures correct at the time of recording

HR tips for supporting wellbeing in 'lockdown 3.0'

Up Next:

PODCAST | HR tips for supporting wellbeing in 'lockdown 3.0'

You might also like

Staff flocking back to workplaces after positive Covid tests
Shocking figures | Staff flocking back to workplaces after positive Covid tests
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Experts reveal HR's role for 'Lockdown 2.0'
‘Morale & motivation’ | Experts reveal HR's role for 'Lockdown 2.0'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Director sacked after workplace COVID-19 scandal
EastEnders | Director sacked after workplace COVID-19 scandal
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Related Content

How Samsung has put 'colleagues at the heart'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture shift | How Samsung has put 'colleagues at the heart'

Feature
3 mins read
An onboarding diary - one graduate's story
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Personal experience | An onboarding diary - one graduate's story

Insight
6 mins read
Making transparency the key to better pandemic recruitment
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Star Interview | Making transparency the key to better pandemic recruitment

Magazine
9 mins read
Brits spend almost 2 YEARS in meetings
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Zoom fatigue | Brits spend almost 2 YEARS in meetings

News
3 mins read
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence