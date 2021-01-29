Metro Bank encourages video chats with C-Suite

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to think outside the box when it comes to maintaining working relationships, communication and engagement among team members. With physical interactions currently not possible due to Government restrictions, this has never been more critical as employees continue to work remotely or in unprecedented circumstances. But companies are not resting on their laurels and are coming up with inventive ideas to keep their workforce engaged. Once such organisation is Metro Bank. This week an employee within the business shared on LinkedIn that they took part in an initiative rolled out at the bank, called ‘Tea on Teams’. Speaking to Metro Bank, the company told HR Grapevine that each month, Daniel Frumkin, the firm’s CEO...
Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account
- Personalise your topic feed
- Free access to premium content
- One-click registration for webinars and downloads
- Save your favourites
- Exclusive offers
Welcome Back
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.