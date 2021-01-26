Mrs Brown's Boys | Star paid cast's wages - here's the HR reason

Star paid cast's wages - here's the HR reason

The creator and star of BBC’s Mrs Brown's Boys has revealed that he used his own savings to pay cast members after the show’s tour was axed amid the global coronavirus crisis – Metro reported.

The Irish writer and comedian, Brendan O’Carroll, said that he had given fellow stars of the TV programme ‘half the money they’d make off the tour’ after it was cancelled in light of the pandemic.  

