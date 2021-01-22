HR tips for supporting wellbeing in 'lockdown 3.0'

With England currently in a third national lockdown, supporting employee wellbeing continues to be a top priority for HR and employers.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Jade Burke, Online Editor of myGrapevine, to talk about supporting employee wellbeing during the third national lockdown. The pair share examples of what several companies have done to support staff wellbeing in this current lockdown, as well initiatives that have been rolled out in previous lockdowns.