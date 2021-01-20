Workers' rights | Business Secretary confirms post-Brexit review

Business Secretary confirms post-Brexit review

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has shared details that his department will be reviewing how EU employment rights protections could change after Brexit.

According to the Guardian, a consultation on employment rights was signed off by Kwarteng’s predecessor Alok Sharma, however, the current business secretary has stated that the potential changes will not be watered down.

