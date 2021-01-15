A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
Register for Free

Strategy | How to create a 2021-ready people strategy

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How to create a 2021-ready people strategy

The pandemic has radically altered orthodox thinking around the relationship between work, the employee and the employer. This piece explores what your people strategy needs to do, operationally, to align with new expectations. Includes:

  • A look at radical flexibility

  • The new relationship between employer and employee

  • The role of purpose

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on...

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of the award-winning HR Grapevine Magazine and other publications.

FREE for the first month! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Usually monthly subscription £22.99

Welcome Back

Not a member yet?
Forgot your password?

You might also like

How to reinvent digital HR practise for 2021
Innovation | How to reinvent digital HR practise for 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence