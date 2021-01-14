Legal | Tribunal claims up by 27% in last year

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Tribunal claims up by 27% in last year

The volume of employment tribunals within the UK has increased massively within the last year, by a total of 27% to 42,399 – up from 36,366 – according to the latest data from employment law firm GQ|Littler.

Whilst claims have risen consistently since 2017, the jump of 27% far outstrips the previous increase of just seven per cent in the previous 12 months.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

Already have an account?
  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

The dangers of playing work pranks this Halloween
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Trick or treat' | The dangers of playing work pranks this Halloween

Feature
3 mins read
Boots at centre of ANOTHER coronavirus head office row
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

‘Reserved for execs’ | Boots at centre of ANOTHER coronavirus head office row

News
5 mins read
How should employers support remote staff?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | How should employers support remote staff?

Podcast
1 mins read
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence