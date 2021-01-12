Coronavirus | Boss told staff to 'come into office' during lockdown

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Boss told staff to 'come into office' during lockdown

The CEO of a firm reportedly told employees to work from the office during the last national lockdown or face ‘unpaid leave’ – City A.M reported.

In an email, boss of Infrastrata, John Wood, allegedly told staff that any person not wishing to come into the office during lockdown would be able to discuss a period of unpaid leave.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

Already have an account?
  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

How Al Rayan Bank looked after staff wellbeing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Pandemic | How Al Rayan Bank looked after staff wellbeing

Feature
4 mins read
Advice for Managing High Levels of Applications
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Volume Recruitment | Advice for Managing High Levels of Applications

Insight
2 mins read
Alcohol and lockdown could be a dangerous cocktail for employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Dr Employer | Alcohol and lockdown could be a dangerous cocktail for employees

Magazine
4 mins read
Why motivation is a struggle for younger staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Performance | Why motivation is a struggle for younger staff

News
3 mins read
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence