With the New Year upon us, it is a prime time for people to set resolutions and goals for the year ahead.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine sits down with Dan Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media to discuss setting HR and personal goals in 2021. The pair talk about what HR should be focussing on this year and share tips on how best to plan your career.