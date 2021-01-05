HR leaders to allow WFH despite vaccine

Two vaccinations against COVID-19 have now been rolled out in the UK in order to help it to return to some form of normality. According to the NHS the two, which have been developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca, will require each individual to have two doses, with the final one due to take place 12 weeks after the first. Thanks to this breakthrough, it is hoped that the world of work will also eventually see offices opening once again, employees seeing one another face-to-face and for meetings to resume in a physical location rather than over a Zoom call. With these hopes for normality increasing, Gartner research has revealed that HR leaders will continue to allow working from home arrangements, despite the new vaccine’s availability. In a study carried out late last...
Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account
- Personalise your topic feed
- Free access to premium content
- One-click registration for webinars and downloads
- Save your favourites
- Exclusive offers
Welcome Back
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.