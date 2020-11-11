HR Technology 2.0
3rd & 4th Nov 2020
View On Demand

Ruth Langsford | TV host recalls workplace sexism in early career

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
TV host recalls workplace sexism in early career

TV show host Ruth Langsford recently opened up about her experience of workplace sexism when she started out in her career in regional TV – Hello Magazine reported.

Speaking about her career on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, Langsford – who currently presents TV show This Morning with her husband Eamonn Holmes – recalled an incident where a male co-worker tried to grab her behind.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

Already have an account?
  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

HRDs reveal support tips for working parents
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Back to school | HRDs reveal support tips for working parents

Feature
4 mins read
Changing performance culture: Free online course
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Learning | Changing performance culture: Free online course

Insight
5 mins read
Keeping a strong culture when working remote
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Star Interview | Keeping a strong culture when working remote

Magazine
9 mins read
Why staff can't wait to get back to the office
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Booze, chatting & free drinks | Why staff can't wait to get back to the office

News
3 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence