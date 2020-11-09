HR Technology 2.0
3rd & 4th Nov 2020
View On Demand

Pandora | Why this firm is 'committed to support staff'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why this firm is 'committed to support staff'

Non-essential businesses will once again be required to close during this second lockdown, after the UK Government put new measures in place in England to help stop the spread of coronavirus. This means that bars, restaurants, hairdressers, beauty salons, non-essential retail, cinemas, outdoors sports centres and tattoo parlours have all been forced to close their doors until December 2, when the lockdown is scheduled to end. Included within those businesses is jewellery manufacturer and retailer Pandora. At the height of the pandemic the firm was forced to close 80% of its 2,700 stores around the world, yet it has now revealed that it intends to pay all staff in full throughout the pandemic. Alexander Lacik, Chief Executive of the jeweller, told the BBC that there are also no plans for...

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Already have an account?
Continue reading on myGrapevine
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

You might also like

Greggs CEO won't pay staff forced to quarantine upon return
Spain holidays | Greggs CEO won't pay staff forced to quarantine upon return
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Should HR 'be more Mario'?
Nintendo's salary move | Should HR 'be more Mario'?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Staff asked to pay back furlough money
‘Retrograde step’ | Staff asked to pay back furlough money
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence