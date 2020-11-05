HR Technology 2.0
Fertility Week | Why HR should consider reproductive health

Why HR should consider reproductive health

Reproductive health, or in laymen’s terms an employee’s ability to have children, at first may not seem to be overtly relevant to the HR agenda, however, just as with financial health and physical welfare, reproductive health has massive ramifications on the wellbeing of employees.

With this week marking the annual National Fertility Week, the need for companies to support their employees is greater than ever before.

