How HR can use tech to keep staff engaged

Employee engagement forms a large part of the HR function’s remit - but it's changed a lot throughout the pandemic. This means HR is tasked with finding ways to make work engaging as the coronavirus crisis continues.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine Digital Media to talk about the importance of employee engagement. In addition to this, the pair share several examples of how employers have used technology to keep staff engaged throughout the pandemic.

HR Grapevine is bringing together HR leaders and technology experts for a virtual event that explores the new opportunities created by technology – learning how to embrace them at every level, from strategic planning to day-to-day best practice. Join us at HR Grapevine VIRTUAL: HR Tech 2.0 on 3rd & 4th November to discover innovative approaches for integrating technology and empowering the people function.

Register for free