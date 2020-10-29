HR Technology 2.0
Reddit | Tech giant promises pandemic flexibility and pay protection

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Tech giant promises pandemic flexibility and pay protection

Staff at the social news aggregation site Reddit have been told that their pay won’t be adjusted if they do choose to relocate out of high-cost cities following the coronavirus crisis.

This, according to CNBC, means that US employees working for the San Francisco-headquartered firm, will be remunerated the same as if they were living in these high-cost cities, even if they do decide to move somewhere cheaper.

