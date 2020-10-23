Why sleep is an important part of business success

At 2am on Sunday October 25th, British Summer Time ends and the clocks wind back an hour, giving people in the UK an extra hour in bed.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Daniel Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media, to talk about the importance of sleep and how it can impact on employee wellbeing and workplace performance. In addition to this, the pair talk about why a well-rested workforce is an important part of business success and share insights from a Professor of Organisational Psychology and the ex-CHRO at Morrisons.

