HR Technology 2.0
3rd & 4th Nov 2020
FREE to Register

Lockdown wellbeing | Third of Brits have more aches & pains

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Third of Brits have more aches & pains

The continued move to homeworking for the majority of employers within the UK has caused several logistical issues for workers. Many have struggled with weak internet connections, technology and software issues, and the balance between home and work life due to having to work in their homes.

However, whilst the past months may have given many an opportunity to settle into a ‘new normal’ routine and iron out some of these issues, one key element of remote working life is continuing to have a key impact, according to research commissioned by Nurofen.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

Already have an account?
  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

Can HR use it for better wellbeing?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Mindfulness | Can HR use it for better wellbeing?

Feature
3 mins read
The critical link between trust and high performance
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Productivity | The critical link between trust and high performance

Insight
4 mins read
Why workplace wellbeing is the biggest challenge in the new normal of work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee experience | Why workplace wellbeing is the biggest challenge in the new normal of work

Magazine
3 mins read
What this indicates about workplace wellbeing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Stress dreams' | What this indicates about workplace wellbeing

News
2 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence