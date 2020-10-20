How to support staff going through baby loss

Bereavement is not an issue that is widely discussed in the workplace; colleagues fear discussing the matter could cause upset, while some line managers may not have been equipped with the necessary skills to provide support. As such, grief can be considered a taboo subject in the workplace. This is also the case for baby loss as well. For example, a 2018 survey by Sands which surveyed 2,500 bereaved parents discovered that two in five stated no one talked to them about the loss of their baby. Of those surveyed, just one in five were offered or given support by their employer on their return to work. Elsewhere, research on behalf of Co-op Funeralcare in 2018 found that over half of adults felt pressured to return to work after experiencing a loss. 30% added that they needed more than two...
Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account
- Personalise your topic feed
- Free access to premium content
- One-click registration for webinars and downloads
- Save your favourites
- Exclusive offers
Welcome Back
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.