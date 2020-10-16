Is remote working ruining employee experience?

Various elements of working life have been impacted over the past few months; communication has been halted due to a lack of face-to-face interactions, the onboarding of new recruits has moved to a virtual space and employees have had to get used to working in their own homes alone. All of these factors combined, along with others, have all had a marked effect on the employee experience. But stats have proven that there are several business benefits to getting the employee experience right, making it critical for HR leaders to focus on during the current crisis. For example, an analysis by Glassdoor followed companies that were awarded Best Places to Work and compared their performance with the S&P 500. It discovered that all groups outperformed the S&P by 53 to 122 percentage points indicating...
Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account
- Personalise your topic feed
- Free access to premium content
- One-click registration for webinars and downloads
- Save your favourites
- Exclusive offers
Welcome Back
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.