HR & Benefits
Publication of the Year
2020 Willis Towers
Watson Media Awards
Find out why
Season 6

NEW PODCAST | Supporting staff mental health during COVID-19

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Supporting staff mental health during COVID-19

With Saturday 10 October 2020, marking World Mental Health Day, the topic of this week’s podcast is on employee mental health.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Jade Burke, Online Editor of myGrapevine to talk about employee mental health during the coronavirus crisis. The pair talk about the importance of supporting mental health and share best practice tips for achieving this with insights from the former HR Director at Aston Martin Lagonda.

How HR can achieve virtual inclusion

Up Next:

PODCAST | How HR can achieve virtual inclusion

You might also like

What HR needs to know about mental health
World Mental Health Day | What HR needs to know about mental health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Related Content

Can HR use it for better wellbeing?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Mindfulness | Can HR use it for better wellbeing?

Feature
3 mins read
Last resort redundancies: plan now, or pay more later?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Talent management | Last resort redundancies: plan now, or pay more later?

Insight
4 mins read
Why workplace wellbeing is the biggest challenge in the new normal of work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee experience | Why workplace wellbeing is the biggest challenge in the new normal of work

Magazine
3 mins read
Global HRD quits after sex and drug allegations at firm
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Ubisoft | Global HRD quits after sex and drug allegations at firm

News
5 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence