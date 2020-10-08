Supporting staff mental health during COVID-19

With Saturday 10 October 2020, marking World Mental Health Day, the topic of this week’s podcast is on employee mental health.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Jade Burke, Online Editor of myGrapevine to talk about employee mental health during the coronavirus crisis. The pair talk about the importance of supporting mental health and share best practice tips for achieving this with insights from the former HR Director at Aston Martin Lagonda.