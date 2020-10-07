HR & Benefits
Rishi Sunak | Training scheme unveiled as Chancellor states 'not all jobs can stay'

Training scheme unveiled as Chancellor states 'not all jobs can stay'

Earlier this week, the Government unveiled the Job Entry Targeted Support (JETS) scheme backed by a £238million investment.

The scheme, which Gov.uk said will target those out of work for three months, will ramp up support for claimants to ensure that those put forward to the scheme can receive the appropriate support to get back into work.

