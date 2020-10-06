HR & Benefits
Publication of the Year
2020 Willis Towers
Watson Media Awards
Find out why

Mental health | Furlough and layoffs 'bruising' wellbeing

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Furlough and layoffs 'bruising' wellbeing

Throughout the pandemic, businesses announcing layoffs and employees being placed on the UK Government’s furlough scheme has consistently filled news headlines, which has led to a rise in unhappiness, stress and anxiety among workers. With staff growing more and more concerned over the future of their jobs and whether they will have a role to return to once the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) comes to an end later this month, it’s no surprise to hear that employees’ mental health has been impacted. In fact, new research from LinkedIn’s Glint has discovered that the actions of employers is having a marked effect on staff more than lockdown or remote working. In a snapshot study taken from a dataset of over seven million employee surveys from Glint’s customer...

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Already have an account?
Continue reading on myGrapevine
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

You might also like

3 in 10 staff have HIDDEN mental health issues from bosses
'Taboo subject' | 3 in 10 staff have HIDDEN mental health issues from bosses
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR should tackle the surge in mental health issues
COVID-19 | How HR should tackle the surge in mental health issues
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
TSB's HRD shares tips on employee support
Mental Health Week | TSB's HRD shares tips on employee support
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence