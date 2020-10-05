HR & Benefits
Cineworld | Staff claim they found out about site closure plans on Twitter

Staff claim they found out about site closure plans on Twitter

The recent pandemic has taken its toll on businesses across the UK, leaving many employees out of work or facing being placed on the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS)

One business that has felt the brunt in particular is British cinema company Cineworld with thousands of employees potentially at risk of losing their jobs.

