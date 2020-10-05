HR & Benefits
Publication of the Year
2020 Willis Towers
Watson Media Awards
Find out why

Learning | 33% of skills needed three years ago are no longer relevant

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
33% of skills needed three years ago are no longer relevant

Recent data from Gartner TalentNeuron has revealed that 33% of the skills needed by businesses three years ago are no longer relevant in the workplace.

In addition, the research found that employees are only applying 54% of the new skills they learn, despite the number of skills required for a single job increasing by ten per cent year-over-year.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

Already have an account?
  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

How is learning set to change post-COVID?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

L&D | How is learning set to change post-COVID?

Feature
4 mins read
The myths, the misconceptions, the mistakes - and how to avoid them
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Going virtual | The myths, the misconceptions, the mistakes - and how to avoid them

Insight
3 mins read
Is HR overlooking the benefits of apprenticeships?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Development | Is HR overlooking the benefits of apprenticeships?

Long Read
9 mins read
59% of Brits want to retrain in new line of work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Post-pandemic | 59% of Brits want to retrain in new line of work

News
2 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence