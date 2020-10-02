How HR can achieve virtual inclusion

The topic of workplace inclusion has been placed under the spotlight in light of National Inclusion Week.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine Digital Media, to talk about the importance of workplace inclusion. With the coronavirus pandemic impacting employee groups in different ways, the pair share insights from HR professionals at Twitter, Aster Group and Guinness World Records about how the function can achieve virtual inclusion.